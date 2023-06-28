u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) vs. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Critical Survey

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares u-blox and Akoustis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 31.08 Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 14.61 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -3.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for u-blox and Akoustis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00 Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

u-blox presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 125.64%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats u-blox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

