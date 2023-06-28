Comparing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) and ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.54 -$226.72 million ($3.76) -0.85 ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.29

ESR-LOGOS REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESR-LOGOS REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -57.38% -18.10% -4.26% ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of ESR-LOGOS REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESR-LOGOS REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.48%. ESR-LOGOS REIT has a consensus target price of C$0.35, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than ESR-LOGOS REIT.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

ESR-LOGOS REIT beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 78% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of March 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

(Get Rating)

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2022, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.7 billion. Its portfolio comprises 82 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (61 assets), Australia (20 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the Manager) and sponsored by ESR Group Limited (ESR). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.