Critical Analysis: Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) versus Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swiss Re and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 5 0 2.40

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus price target of $304.57, indicating a potential upside of 723.72%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.31 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.69 $3.62 billion $3.10 11.93

This table compares Swiss Re and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Re. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 5.67% 17.12% 1.34%

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Swiss Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as financial market risks, data analytics, claims handling and underwriting, medical research, health market, capital management, as well as MIRA digital suite; and property and casualty reinsurance solutions, including agricultural risk, data analytics, infrastructure risk profiler, remote inspection, retroactive reinsurance, insurance linked securities, location risk, risk transfer, and cyber, as well as NatCatSERVICE for natural catastrophe loss database, REALYTIX ZERO, IMPROVEX, cert2go, consulting for product development, prospective structured reinsurance, and Vahana AI for motor claims. In addition, the company provides solutions for industry clients, such as IoT cover, earnings quality insurance protection, captive insurance and risk transfer, liability, weather risks, space and satellite insurance, bioenergy plant performance insurance, solar energy insurance, wind farm insurance, mining insurance, construction projects covers and services, aviation insurance, power and utilities, oil and gas companies insurance, industrial cyber insurance, risk suite, data and location risk intelligence, digital risks, PV warranty insurance, parametric, Insure AI, liquidation damage cover, and natural catastrophes solutions. Further, it offers life, property-casualty, health, legal protection, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. The company was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

