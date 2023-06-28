Reviewing Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -91.32% -78.87% Healthcare Triangle -24.37% -81.57% -50.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 654.72%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Embark Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$103.16 million ($7.73) -0.37 Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.25 -$9.61 million ($2.90) -0.91

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embark Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations. Embark Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

