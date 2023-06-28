Comparing Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Tenaz Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 157.2%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Tenaz Energy pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaz Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaz Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Tenaz Energy.

This table compares Tenaz Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 22.35% 265.35% 24.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaz Energy and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A $9.76 0.18 GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.54 $224.43 million $3.71 2.66

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaz Energy. Tenaz Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Tenaz Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoPark beats Tenaz Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

