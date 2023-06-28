OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Critical Survey

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.19 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.26 ZW Data Action Technologies $24.90 million 0.38 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09% ZW Data Action Technologies -41.03% -68.78% -45.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 383.28%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

