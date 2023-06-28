Value Partners Group (VPGLF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) is one of 1,197 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Value Partners Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Value Partners Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 382.42% 7.70% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Value Partners Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Partners Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 1039 4538 6001 85 2.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.79%. Given Value Partners Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Value Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

14.0% of Value Partners Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Partners Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Partners Group N/A N/A 1.13 Value Partners Group Competitors $205.02 million -$11.23 million 36.65

Value Partners Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Value Partners Group. Value Partners Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Value Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.9%. Value Partners Group pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 626.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Partners Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Value Partners Group competitors beat Value Partners Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. The firm employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on 1993 and is based in Hong Kong with additional offices in Beijing, Boston, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London.

