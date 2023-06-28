Financial Survey: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NEXGEL and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

Glaukos has a consensus target price of $63.56, indicating a potential downside of 8.58%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than NEXGEL.

This table compares NEXGEL and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -163.84% -45.75% -32.13% Glaukos -48.15% -21.20% -11.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million 7.33 -$4.75 million ($0.67) -4.00 Glaukos $282.86 million 11.85 -$99.19 million ($2.92) -23.81

NEXGEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats NEXGEL on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, an implantable device intended to reduce the intraocular pressure of the eye; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo California.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.