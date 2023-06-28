Contrasting Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.2%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.35 $236.31 million $0.78 17.54 CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.62

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sendas Distribuidora and CP ALL Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats CP ALL Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About CP ALL Public

(Get Rating)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand. Its Retail Business segment is involved in domestic supply chain, distribution system, logistics network, and brand equity businesses. This segment also sells its products under various domestic, international, and small and medium enterprises brands. The company's Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers segment manages buildings and retail spaces in shopping malls. In addition, the company is involved in sale and maintenance of retail equipment; cash and carry, catalog, and e-commerce businesses; marketing and advertising activities; provision of information technology and research and development services, as well as engaged in bill payment collection, life insurance, and non-life insurance broker business. Further, the company offers educational institution, training, business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.