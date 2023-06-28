Reviewing Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cactus alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cactus has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 4 1 0 2.20 Recon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cactus and Recon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cactus currently has a consensus price target of $55.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cactus and Recon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $688.37 million 4.69 $110.17 million $2.08 19.60 Recon Technology $12.51 million 1.06 $14.27 million N/A N/A

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 17.18% 19.95% 12.28% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cactus beats Recon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Recon Technology

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides equipment for oil and gas production and transportation, including heating furnaces and burner, as well as enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing techniques; and electronic broken-down services to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; oily sludge disposal solutions; and gas station operation and management solution. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.