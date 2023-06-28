Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.04

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.04 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 10375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after buying an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 323,168 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

