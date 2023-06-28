Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.01. Lucid Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 23,176,368 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 481,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 256,792 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 229,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.