Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.17. Central Puerto shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 18,918 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
