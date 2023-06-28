YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.66. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 655,531 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

