ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $71.70

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $74.91. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 546,074 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,016.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

