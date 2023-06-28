DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.90

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 242621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655,331 shares of company stock valued at $121,796,465 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 483,183 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

