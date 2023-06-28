Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.15

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 19554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.41 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

