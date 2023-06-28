Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.30

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 7759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.20. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 152,499 shares of company stock worth $1,649,710. 22.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 102,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.