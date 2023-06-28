CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 119,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 186,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The company had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

