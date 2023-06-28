NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.15

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

