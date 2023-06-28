Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,173.59

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,173.59 ($14.92) and last traded at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.06), with a volume of 153542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($15.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($23.18) to GBX 1,606 ($20.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.39. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

