Carla C. Hendra Sells 2,536 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

