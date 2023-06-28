Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 62 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.91, for a total transaction of $18,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,996.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.59 and its 200-day moving average is $232.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.78.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.