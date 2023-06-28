Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 412 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $134.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

