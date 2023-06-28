Scott Kellen Acquires 10,000 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) CFO Scott Kellen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

