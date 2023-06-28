Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $14,546.63 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.
Presto Automation Price Performance
NASDAQ PRST opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Presto Automation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
About Presto Automation
Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Presto Automation from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Presto Automation
Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.