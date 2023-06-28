Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $14,546.63 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,742,138.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

Presto Automation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRST opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Presto Automation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

(Get Rating)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.