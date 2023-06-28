iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.