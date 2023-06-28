iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
