Raymond James & Associates Has $45.20 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $400.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $371.59 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

