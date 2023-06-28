Analyzing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starry Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Starry Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 72,400.00%. TIM has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than TIM.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.03 $25.55 million N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.72 $323.63 million $0.64 23.11

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% TIM 7.58% 7.10% 3.24%

Summary

TIM beats Starry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.