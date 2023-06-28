Head to Head Review: Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boeing $66.61 billion 1.89 -$4.94 billion ($6.92) -30.26

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Boeing -5.86% N/A -4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mobilicom and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.6% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobilicom and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 10 0 2.63

Boeing has a consensus price target of $221.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Mobilicom.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

