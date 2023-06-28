NWF Group (NWFFF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NWF Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of NWF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NWF Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NWF Group N/A N/A -6.27 NWF Group Competitors $13.84 billion $258.67 million 170.77

Analyst Ratings

NWF Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NWF Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NWF Group Competitors 34 252 383 2 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 26.28%. Given NWF Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NWF Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NWF Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWF Group N/A N/A N/A NWF Group Competitors 3.39% 38.68% 8.63%

Summary

NWF Group rivals beat NWF Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots. The Food segment is involved in the warehousing and distribution of grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. NWF Group plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Nantwich, the United Kingdom.

