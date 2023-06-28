Head-To-Head Comparison: SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health -9.65% -18.97% -15.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $526.92 million 3.31 -$65.68 million ($0.29) -28.72

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SHL Telemedicine and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 3 6 0 2.67

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $12.09, suggesting a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices; TeleWeight, a trans-telephonic weight monitoring device for personal use; TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use; TeleBreather, a remote electronic handheld device to test the working of lungs; and TelePulse Oximeter, an electronic handheld diagnostic device to measure the saturation level of oxygen in blood, as well as pulse rate. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using telephonic and internet communication technology. The company serves patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians, and other health care providers. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

