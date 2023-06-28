IP Group (IPZYF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,203 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IP Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IP Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1044 4565 6045 85 2.44

Earnings and Valuation

IP Group presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 94.08%. Given IP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IP Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares IP Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $204.29 million -$10.99 million 36.54

IP Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 379.31% 7.80% 5.05%

Summary

IP Group peers beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

