Head-To-Head Review: Halitron (OTCMKTS:HAON) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Halitron (OTCMKTS:HAON – Get Rating) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Halitron and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halitron N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halitron and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halitron N/A N/A N/A -0.12 0.00 Heritage Global $46.91 million 3.01 $15.49 million $0.48 7.92

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Halitron. Halitron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halitron and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halitron 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Halitron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Halitron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Halitron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Halitron on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halitron

Halitron, Inc., an equity holding company, focuses on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses and rolls their assets into its infrastructure. It acquires bankrupt, distressed, insolvent companies inexpensively; and profitable companies at a multiple of EBITDA ranging from two to four times. The company also engages in digital marketing services, such as Website development, email solutions, SEO, and PPC management. Halitron, Inc. was formerly known as Teknik Digital Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Halitron, Inc. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Newtown, Connecticut with a location in San Diego, California.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

