Antara Capital Lp Sells 123,128 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,959,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
United Homes Group Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of UHG opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.83 million for the quarter.
United Homes Group, Inc designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.
