Antara Capital Lp Sells 123,128 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,959,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

United Homes Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of UHG opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at about $20,800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Homes Group, Inc designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Read More

