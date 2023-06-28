Financial Analysis: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -3.92 SCWorx Competitors $4.74 billion $141.13 million 19.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -127.94% -45.48% -22.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 163 839 1866 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.92%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

