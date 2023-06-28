Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Sells 371,725 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,235,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,966,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

NYSE GMS opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

