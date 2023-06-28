Contrasting Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exactus and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exactus and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.42 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.61

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Summary

Exactus beats Curaleaf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

