Analyzing CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -151.26% -59.11% VYNE Therapeutics -8,417.59% -84.52% -69.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.00 million ($1.18) -6.33 VYNE Therapeutics $480,000.00 30.96 -$23.21 million ($10.65) -0.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VYNE Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.1% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.57, indicating a potential upside of 95.07%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 307.04%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications; and FMX114, a combination gel formation of tofacitinib and fingolimod, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

