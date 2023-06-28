PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) versus Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Questor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PureCycle Technologies and Questor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Questor Technology has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given Questor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Questor Technology is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Questor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$84.75 million ($0.51) -18.12 Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 5.07

PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Questor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Questor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -17.34% -10.22% Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Questor Technology beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

