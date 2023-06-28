Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 35,278 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,737,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,409,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of GMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19.

On Monday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

