Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Head to Head Analysis

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 72.78%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust N/A -54.59% -41.76% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust -$4.99 million -54.29 $5.31 million N/A N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 13.70 $55.09 million N/A N/A

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Mesabi Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

