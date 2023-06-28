Head to Head Comparison: GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF) vs. Its Rivals

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GN Store Nord A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 405.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S Competitors -47.84% -31.92% -11.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A 5.67 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors $611.17 million $22.99 million 148.72

GN Store Nord A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors 206 924 1203 68 2.47

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 46.74%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

