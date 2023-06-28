Head to Head Survey: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -665.42% -109.70% Halozyme Therapeutics 25.76% 184.32% 16.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.99 million ($0.77) -3.06 Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 6.82 $202.13 million $1.31 26.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $54.78, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats MiNK Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; NOCDURNA, a sublingual tablet to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria; TLANDO, an oral formulation for testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of multiple blood cancer; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergy and immunology; Sumatriptan injection for migraines; exenatide and teriparatide injections; Makena, a progestin drug to reduce the risk of preterm birth; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.