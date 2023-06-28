Critical Analysis: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) versus Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) and Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Shelf Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 5.65% 8.17% 3.57% Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shelf Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision Drilling and Shelf Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $123.88, indicating a potential upside of 169.35%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Shelf Drilling.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Shelf Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.24 billion 0.50 -$26.38 million $4.46 10.31 Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shelf Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Shelf Drilling on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment also offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 225 land drilling rigs, including 111 in Canada; 101 in the United States; 6 in Kuwait; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. As of December 31, 2022, this segment also operated 70 Alpha rigs with commercial AlphaAutomation; and 21 AlphaApps, as well as offers AlphaAnalytics data services and EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; oilfield surface equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 135 well completion and workover service rigs, including 125 in Canada and 10 in the United States; 1,900 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, power generation, and solids control equipment; 103 wellsite accommodation units; 782 drill camp beds; 654 base camp beds; and three kitchen diners in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells. It serves government owned or controlled energy companies, and publicly listed global integrated oil companies or independent exploration and production companies. The company owns various independent-leg cantilever jack-up rigs. Shelf Drilling, Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

