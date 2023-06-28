Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.26

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 227568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.30 ($0.91).

SUPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market capitalization of £910.95 million, a P/E ratio of -565.38, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,615.38%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,343.29). In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 95,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($103,877.94). Also, insider Vincent Prior purchased 20,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,343.29). 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

