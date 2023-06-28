Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.60

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.76), with a volume of 70771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.27.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

