Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.05

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.05 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.05 ($0.93), with a volume of 118929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.43. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2,433.33.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,333.33%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

