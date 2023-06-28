3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $278.97

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 278.97 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 193112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.50 ($3.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.27 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

