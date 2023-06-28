RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,786.00

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,786 ($22.71) and last traded at GBX 1,790 ($22.76), with a volume of 79009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,806 ($22.96).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($24.69) per share, with a total value of £39,442.02 ($50,148.79). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,942 ($24.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,442.02 ($50,148.79). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,910 ($24.28) per share, with a total value of £99,320 ($126,280.99). 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

